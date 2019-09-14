Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 265 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,398,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,626 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,044,000 after acquiring an additional 899,117 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,578,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 423,118 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,120,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,396,000 after acquiring an additional 316,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,295,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,328,000 after acquiring an additional 291,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $91.64. 6,107,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,913. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $94.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.16.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

