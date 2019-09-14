Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 217 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,737,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hexcel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Hexcel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 353,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE HXL traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $81.78. 412,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,803. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $360,471.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,503.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 15,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $1,343,016.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,025,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,623 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,665. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.05.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.