Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.88.

Wendys stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. Wendys has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.64 million. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In other Wendys news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,722,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 116.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 65.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 226.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

