Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 879 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of Insperity worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Insperity by 21.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $248,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,710 in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.65. 346,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.72. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $144.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 136.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on shares of Insperity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

