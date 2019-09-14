Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,567,965 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,567,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.50% of Mueller Water Products worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 20,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 199,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

In other Mueller Water Products news, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $863,540.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,258.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $323,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price target on Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

MWA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. 996,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $12.17.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.96 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.