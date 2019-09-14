Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 93.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 6.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. 85,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1,782.85, a current ratio of 1,782.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Research analysts predict that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

