Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 1,846 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,357.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 106,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,344 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $254,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RYU traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,599. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $105.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.