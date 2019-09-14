Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $150,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,599,158 shares of company stock worth $199,117,304 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FND stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.87. 896,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.94. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $520.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.35%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

