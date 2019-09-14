Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Capri were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth $89,438,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,998,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Capri to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

CPRI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. 3,398,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,961. Capri Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $74.17. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol acquired 363,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $9,975,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

