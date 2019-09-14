Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,815 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,684 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of Old National Bancorp worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 191,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,141. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.05 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

