Wells Fargo & Co Raises Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $165.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. G.Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.00.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of CASY stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.87. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $173.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

In related news, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $463,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $625,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,564.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.