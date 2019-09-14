Wedbush Cuts GameStop (NYSE:GME) Price Target to $8.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GameStop has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,445,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,931,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $469.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GameStop has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GameStop will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 219,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in GameStop by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,295,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,398,000 after purchasing an additional 93,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GameStop by 905.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,127,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,446 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GameStop by 627.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,734,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,639 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.