Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,030,700 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 13,181,900 shares. Approximately 66.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

WTRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Waitr from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Waitr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price target on Waitr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

In related news, President Joseph Stough bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tilman J. Fertitta bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,094,000 shares of company stock worth $1,567,050 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 67.3% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,172 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Waitr during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waitr by 557.1% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after buying an additional 1,928,530 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Waitr during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Waitr during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. 662,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Waitr has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waitr will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

