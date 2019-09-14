Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading 6.7% Higher

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, 294,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 517,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Vuzix alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 78.94% and a negative net margin of 291.85%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vuzix Corp will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Vuzix by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 144,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 76,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.