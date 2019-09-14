VouchForMe (IPL) Trading Down 33.5% Over Last 7 Days

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 34.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $572,910.00 and $30,390.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Coinbe. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00202893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.01136133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

