Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an overweight rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.99 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.12.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,748. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 282.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.