Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $24,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 425,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,589. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Vocera Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.38 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $36.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at $228,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $310,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

