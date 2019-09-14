VIVO (VIVO) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded 160.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. VIVO has a market cap of $10,408.00 and $5.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIVO coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, VIVO has traded up 167.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,326.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.01750653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.34 or 0.02890561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00668189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00736905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00059605 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00432875 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009156 BTC.

VIVO Profile

VIVO (VIVO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 5,627,963 coins and its circulating supply is 4,807,963 coins. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIVO is www.vivocoin.net . The official message board for VIVO is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg . VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIVO Coin Trading

VIVO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIVO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIVO using one of the exchanges listed above.

