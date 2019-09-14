Visteon (NYSE:VC) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

VC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price target on Visteon and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Visteon and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE:VC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.08. 323,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. Visteon has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $108.42.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.55 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

In related news, Director Harry James Wilson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $107,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Visteon by 57.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 193,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after buying an additional 70,619 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Visteon by 10.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,298,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visteon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,535,000 after buying an additional 672,851 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

