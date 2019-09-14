Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,437,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after buying an additional 1,359,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,573 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 634,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 821,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 164,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,479. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.