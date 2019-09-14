Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.15% of OFS Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in OFS Capital by 380.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OFS Capital by 15.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in OFS Capital by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in OFS Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 97,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in OFS Capital by 9.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 443,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 37,916 shares in the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OFS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

OFS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. OFS Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $153.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Research analysts forecast that OFS Capital Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.55%.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

