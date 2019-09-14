Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Amgen by 19,447.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,539,000 after buying an additional 1,796,156 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,788,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 18,906.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 602,746 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Amgen by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,196,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,529,000 after purchasing an additional 325,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Amgen by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,153,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,628,000 after purchasing an additional 292,548 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,900. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.33.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.47. 1,795,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,158. The company has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.60 and its 200-day moving average is $185.19. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

