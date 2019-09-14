Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 220.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,248,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,278,000 after buying an additional 2,924,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,144,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,939,729,000 after buying an additional 2,746,055 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,241,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,440,000 after buying an additional 1,512,545 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 629.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after buying an additional 1,042,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,642,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,140,000 after buying an additional 840,742 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. ValuEngine downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.44.

NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.87. 61,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,441. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.61.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

