Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $781,000 in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 55,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 366,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,382. The firm has a market cap of $759.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.39. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $59.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.61%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,770 shares in the company, valued at $753,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $37,826.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,573.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

VNDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.