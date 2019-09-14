Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 50,330 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 85.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 672.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after purchasing an additional 34,557 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $495,562.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 234,768 shares of company stock worth $10,511,022 in the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.49. 707,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,432. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.87. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million. FibroGen had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 335.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

