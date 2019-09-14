Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Position in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Theravance Biopharma worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 78.0% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 185,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 81,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 28,276.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 103,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 40.8% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBPH stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $22.93. 190,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $35.48.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 369.67% and a negative return on equity of 2,631.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

TBPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

