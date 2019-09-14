Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 74,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 63,118 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RARE stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 805,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,190. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $90.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.84% and a negative net margin of 527.49%. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $75,399.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.63 per share, with a total value of $218,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 472,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,614,258.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

