Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 2,008.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 163,050 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 137,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 105,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,668. The stock has a market cap of $653.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.19. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGTX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 425,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

