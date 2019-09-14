Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 329 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.68.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $2,329,936.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,963.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $372,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,507,424.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,641 shares of company stock worth $16,705,255 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.94. The stock had a trading volume of 991,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,391. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $151.80 and a 12 month high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

