Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Update

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,456,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 10,437,900 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. 855,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,960. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.19 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

