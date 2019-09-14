Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VICR. ValuEngine upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vicor in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of VICR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.55. 144,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. Vicor has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Vicor had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,715 shares in the company, valued at $369,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 56.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 178.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,714.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 315.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.