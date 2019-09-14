VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VF were worth $41,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in VF in the second quarter valued at $3,838,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 161,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in VF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 130,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 54,630 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of VF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,442,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $475,435,000 after purchasing an additional 158,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of VF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. TheStreet downgraded VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen upped their target price on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VF in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

VFC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $90.30. 1,425,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,497. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.50%.

In related news, General Counsel Laura C. Meagher sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $558,510.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,660. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

