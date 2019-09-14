Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.68.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $174.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $151.80 and a 12-month high of $195.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.31 and its 200-day moving average is $177.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $386,516.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,539.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $2,329,936.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,963.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,641 shares of company stock valued at $16,705,255. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

