Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Verisign worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verisign by 208.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Verisign by 102.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Verisign by 98.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

VRSN traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.74. 271,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,260. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.08. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $221.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.44.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $306.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.57 million. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $122,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

