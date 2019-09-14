Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VECO. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price target on Veeco Instruments and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of VECO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. 208,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,884. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $537.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 44.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

