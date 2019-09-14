Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.18. 4,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,309. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.11. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $163.23.

