Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,358,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,637,000 after acquiring an additional 204,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,916,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55,811 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,169,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,554,000 after acquiring an additional 164,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,233,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,908,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,561. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

