Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.89% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $62,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 165.2% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.40. 241,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,330. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.93.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.