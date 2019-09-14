Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.54% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $38,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,197. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $93.42 and a one year high of $125.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.92.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

