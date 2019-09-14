Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Steris by 2.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Steris by 3.4% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Steris by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 30,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Steris by 27.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steris by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total transaction of $15,557,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Tokich sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.70, for a total transaction of $3,161,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,175 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,470. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Steris stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,768. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.94. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.12 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

