Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $906,000 Stock Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celgene were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,179,000 after purchasing an additional 787,638 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Celgene by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Celgene in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Celgene in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celgene in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.49. 201,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,607. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.38. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $99.06. The company has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CELG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

