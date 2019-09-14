Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Acquires 519 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 22,116,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,845,000 after acquiring an additional 256,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,812,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,714,000 after acquiring an additional 104,298 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,863,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,801,000 after acquiring an additional 758,069 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,885,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $43.75. 323,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,395,745. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,997,842. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

