Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

VVV has been the subject of several other reports. Buckingham Research raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE VVV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. 555,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,728. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $23.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.42 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 512.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 90,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Valvoline by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Valvoline by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Valvoline by 453.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,462,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

