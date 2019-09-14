ValuEngine Upgrades VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of VALEO/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of VALEO/S in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VALEO/S from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of VALEO/S stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. VALEO/S has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

