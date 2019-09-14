ValuEngine Lowers Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MLCO. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, CLSA set a $26.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.45.

MLCO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.1651 dividend. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 40,510 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 65,450 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

