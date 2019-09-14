ValuEngine Lowers Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,779. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 124,591 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,474,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 94,107 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

