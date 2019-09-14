Valor Token (VALOR) Price Reaches $1.03

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Valor Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00009984 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Valor Token has a market cap of $20.71 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Valor Token has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.68 or 0.04459813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

VALOR is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.