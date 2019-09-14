US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton Sells 1,268 Shares

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $60,470.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,926.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:USCR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 112,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. US Concrete Inc has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.67 million, a PE ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 1.29.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that US Concrete Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in US Concrete by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,761,000 after acquiring an additional 26,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in US Concrete by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,450,000 after acquiring an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC increased its stake in US Concrete by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 751,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 122,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in US Concrete by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in US Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,006,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. US Concrete has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

