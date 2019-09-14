US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton Sells 1,268 Shares

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $60,470.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,926.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:USCR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 112,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. US Concrete Inc has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.67 million, a PE ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 1.29.
US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that US Concrete Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. US Concrete has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.
US Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
