US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $273,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,373.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,235.22. The company had a trading volume of 394,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,439. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,191.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,166.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

