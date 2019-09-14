US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,459,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,899,000 after buying an additional 1,805,597 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 1,142,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,073,000 after buying an additional 647,986 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,839,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,485,000 after buying an additional 642,040 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 822,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,317,000 after buying an additional 182,174 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,184,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,041,000 after buying an additional 154,242 shares during the period.

LQD traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.68. 8,670,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,125,044. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $129.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average of $121.71.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3492 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

